CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of April 10, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

