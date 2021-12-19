Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 19

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Dec. 12, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: THOMAS, Branden Age: 32 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: THOMAS, Branden Age: 32 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MURRAY, Bret Age: 52 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 190lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or Under Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MURRAY, Bret Age: 52 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 190lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of $5,000 or Under Warrant in effect: December 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – hip hop devotion and Right Forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MEETOOS, Tyler Age: 31 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – hip hop devotion and Right Forearm – half sleeve – microphone. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: September 14, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 12, 2021

crimestoppers logo

crimestoppers logo

CrimePolice

Previous story
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged with death of missing Langley City woman
Next story
Canadian provinces grapple with rising, record COVID-19 cases due to Omicron variant

Just Posted

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Liberal caucus floats all-party committee in reaction to emergencies

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 19

Forensic investigators were on scene Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Langley City home of Naomi Onotera, the day police confirmed her husband had been arrested and charged with manslaughter. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged with death of missing Langley City woman

Students and staff at Brookswood Secondary showed their Christmas spirit this holiday season, collecting money for gift cards to help those in need in the flood-ravaged neighbouring community of Abbotsford. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Brookswood students fill Bobcat’s furry paws with love for flood victims