Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 39 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 39 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ETHIER, Dominic Paul Age: 44 Height: 6’0” Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Obstruction, Assault PO and Failure to Appear Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Squamish, BC

Name: ETHIER, Dominic Paul Age: 44 Height: 6’0” Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Obstruction, Assault PO and Failure to Appear Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Squamish, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of January 29

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

Carmen Braun, a member of local square dancing club attended the Saturday, Feb. 4 recycle sale and bought pants, skirts, and more to support her club and the Surrey Child Development Centre. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Carmen Braun, a member of local square dancing club attended the Saturday, Feb. 4 recycle sale and bought pants, skirts, and more to support her club and the Surrey Child Development Centre. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Annual recycle sale delights square dancers in Brookswood

Spring is on its way, but not before a little more snow fell recently, blanketing much of the community for a day or so. For Shirley Sawatsky, she loved the beauty of the white stuff laying on the ground and plants around, as well as the roof of, her She-Shed. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Snow blankets the She-Shed

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Green group encourages Langley residents to use electric appliances

Pop-up banner image