Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 8, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: OZMUN, Cassie Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter and Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: May 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MORAND, Blake Age: 35 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 229lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right hand – Bear Claw and Left arm – Bones and Skull. Wanted: Robbery – all others, Assault w/ intent to Commit Robbery, Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Theft Under $5,000 x2. Warrant in effect: January 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HARRISON, Victor Age: 31 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: April 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Langley, BC

