CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 2

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 2, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Name: RUSK, Allan Age: 40 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: WARE, Stephanie Age: 30 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BOB, Corbin Age: 38 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: September 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

