Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 3, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 26

logo

CrimePolice

SMITH, Curtis Age: 41 Height: 6 ft Weight: 230 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Chest right side – tribal; right forearm – snake with bamboo; upper back – devil; left upper arm – Oriental symbols; and right upper arm – dragon. Wanted: Possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstruct public/peace officer, and fail to appear. Warrant in effect: Aug. 7, 2021 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

WEBB, Christine Age: 33 Height: 5 ft 7 in Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: lower back - Harley, heart and vines; upper back - cross and flames; left wrist - heart; and behind ears – stars. Wanted: Armed robbery and robbery with threats of violence. Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.