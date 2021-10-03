Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 3, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 26

logo

CrimePolice

 

SMITH, Curtis Age: 41 Height: 6 ft Weight: 230 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Chest right side – tribal; right forearm – snake with bamboo; upper back – devil; left upper arm – Oriental symbols; and right upper arm – dragon. Wanted: Possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstruct public/peace officer, and fail to appear. Warrant in effect: Aug. 7, 2021 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

SMITH, Curtis Age: 41 Height: 6 ft Weight: 230 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Chest right side – tribal; right forearm – snake with bamboo; upper back – devil; left upper arm – Oriental symbols; and right upper arm – dragon. Wanted: Possession of a schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstruct public/peace officer, and fail to appear. Warrant in effect: Aug. 7, 2021 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

WEBB, Christine Age: 33 Height: 5 ft 7 in Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: lower back - Harley, heart and vines; upper back - cross and flames; left wrist - heart; and behind ears – stars. Wanted: Armed robbery and robbery with threats of violence. Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

WEBB, Christine Age: 33 Height: 5 ft 7 in Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: lower back - Harley, heart and vines; upper back - cross and flames; left wrist - heart; and behind ears – stars. Wanted: Armed robbery and robbery with threats of violence. Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C.

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

Previous story
Pfizer submits trial data on vaccine use in children aged 5 to 11 to Health Canada

Just Posted

On the last day of September, Maryalice Wood captured this “stunning scene” during what she called golden hour on the Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflections of fall

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

Kassidy Keith and Havana won the $36,900 tbird 1.45m at the BCHJA Fall Finale on Friday, Oct. 1. (Photo by tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Langley-based Kassidy Keith wins BCHJA Fall Finale at tbird

BCER Interurban Car 1401, an Ottawa Car Company built in 1910, has arrived at Langley Prairie Station on its way to Chilliwack in late 1949, with St. Louis Car Company’s 1913-built 1320 in tow as well as a BCER-built 1300 car with the conductor leaning out of vestibule door. The station was re-built by July 1928 after a fire while the vehicle at the left (light colour) indicates a late 1940s model and a 1930s truck. The rail lines are still in use today for freight and some would like to see commuter rail on them again. (Ernie Les Plant/BC Hydro - G.E. MacDonell Collection)
LETTER: Rail advocate says interurban best route for commuter transit