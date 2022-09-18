Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 18

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Sept. 18, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BENSON, Kristopher Age: 44 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Robbery Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KILLORAN ROY, Kayla Age: 24 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 117lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2 Warrant in effect: September 13, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: VANDERMINNE, Jacob Age: 29 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: September 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

