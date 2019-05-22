CrimeStoppers seeks tips in lethal, unsolved Langley hit and run

Daniel McAuley was killed almost four years ago in Brookswood

CrimeStoppers is sending out a new call for tips to find the person responsible for a fatal hit and run in Brookswood more than three years ago.

On Dec. 20, 2015, Daniel McAuley was walking in the 2900 block of 200th Street when he was struck by a car and left to die by the side of the road.

A witness from the area said they heard a loud thump and looked out a window to see a car circling back to the area, according to Steve Elson, operations manager of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

The driver apparently panicked and fled the scene without trying to help McAuley, who was dead by the time emergency responders arrived.

“The RCMP have spent hundreds of hours scouring surveillance camera footage, interviewing residents and tracking down potential suspect vehicles; but, to no avail,” said Elson.

Based on car parts found at the scene, the vehicle involved is most likely a red 2007-2011 model year Toyota Camry. It would have had damage to the front passenger side and undercarriage.

In more than three years of investigation, police haven’t managed to identify a suspect.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Those leaving a tip may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 up on the arrest and charge of a suspect. Anyone giving information to CrimeStoppers does not have to speak to an officer or appear in court.