Culture Guard meeting shut down due to Township repairs

The controversial anti-SOGI group was to meet this week in Township hall

Kari Simpson, seen at a protest over immigration laws. (Black Press media)

There will be no Culture Guard meeting in the Langley Civic Facility this week.

The controversial group, known for its anti-SOGI campaigns, was scheduled to hold a Town Hall Meet Up on Aug. 28 at the Fraser River Theatre, the main auditorium where Township council meetings are held.

Kari Simpson, head of Culture Guard, was to speak at the meeting.

Culture Guard has opposed the SOGI 123 educational package on sexual orientation and gender identity, opposed rainbow crosswalks recognizing the gay community, pride flag raisings, and Simpson once claimed to have invited members of the Hells Angels to a 2018 protest.

A Township spokesperson said all meetings are canceled this week in all meeting rooms.

The meeting caught the attention of Langley-Aldergrove NDP candidate Stacey Wakelin, who has protested against the group.

“Culture Guard aligns themselves with individuals and organizations that governments should not be endorsing,” Wakelin tweeted.

The Township spokesperson could not speak to whether there are policies about the groups who rent Township facilities.

The Langley Advance Times could not reach Simpson for comment on whether the meeting will be rescheduled.