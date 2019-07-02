Police investigate the collision, which occurred by a crosswalk near 122nd Avenue. (Shane MacKichan/contributed)

Pedestrian hit by pickup in Lower Mainland dies

Cyclist hit by truck in separate incident in serious condition.

One person died and another was seriously injured in collisions involving vehicles on the Canada Day long weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating both incidents.

The first occurred around 7 a.m. Friday. A man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 232nd Street and Abernethy Way.

“Initial calls suggested that a pedestrian had been struck. However, once on scene, police determined that it was, in fact, a cyclist who was the victim,” said RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis.

A blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck was travelling west on a green light when the cyclist, travelling north, through the intersection, struck the vehicle, he added.

“The cyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered significant injuries.”

An air ambulance landed at Yennadon elementary and transported the man, in serious condition, to hospital, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

READ ALSO: Update: Air evacuation after Friday collision in Maple Ridge.

On Sunday, around 10:30 a.m., a man was hit by a truck at Harris Road and 122nd Avenue in Pitt Meadows.

Police said a grey GMC Sierra pickup was making a left turn, heading north, when it struck a man who was in the crosswalk.

“Sadly, the victim died later at hospital,” Insp. Aaron Paradis said.

READ ALSO: ‘Serious’ incident involving pedestrian at crosswalk in Pitt Meadows.

RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services was brought in to investigate.

Drivers in both incidents remained on scene and were cooperative with police.

Both investigations are continuing and no criminal charges have been forwarded.

 


