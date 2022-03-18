Investigators were on scene Friday afternoon (March 18) after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle in the 2500 block of McCallum Road. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Investigators were on scene Friday afternoon (March 18) after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle in the 2500 block of McCallum Road. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

Crash took place Friday afternoon on McCallum Road and Switzer Avenue

A cyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Friday afternoon (March 18) in Abbotsford.

The crash took place just after 3:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of McCallum Road near Switzer Avenue.

Abbotsford Police Const. Jody Thomas said, when emergency crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the cyclist had sustained critical injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO SEE: One dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Thomas said the driver remained on scene and is fully cooperating with investigators. She said the driver was not injured but was “very shaken.”

She said officers are confirming the identity of the cyclist, and no further details are being released at this time.

Both directions of McCallum Road are closed between Braun Avenue and South Fraser Way until further notice. Thomas said the Abbotsford Police Department will post an update on social media when the road reopens.

Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area before the collision are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fatal collision

 

Investigators were on scene Friday afternoon (March 18) after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle in the 2500 block of McCallum Road. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Investigators were on scene Friday afternoon (March 18) after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle in the 2500 block of McCallum Road. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
Mounties need help finding Langley man

Just Posted

Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Mounties need help finding Langley man

Shooting Eagles brought their record to .500 in the final regular season game on Tuesday night at Langley Events Centre as they defeated the Black Fish Lacrosse Club 18-13 (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Shooting Eagles finish first regular season of Arena Lacrosse League in Langley with a win

Bank erosion, tree damage and other storm damage has a Langley resident concerned about Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Let’s look after salmon in South Langley park

Undercover Band performed on Feb. 25 at the legion in Aldergrove. The organization supports veterans and organizes events like concerts, karaoke, live music, jam night, card bingo and more throughout the year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove legion to host evening of comedy Saturday