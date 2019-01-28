Cyclist killed in dump truck crash in North Vancouver

Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay was closed off in both directions

A cyclist was killed after colliding with a dump truck on Sunday afternoon in North Vancouver.

It happened in the 100 block of West Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay around 1:45 p.m.

The 55-year-old North Vancouver man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said Monday morning the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 referencing police file #2019-2305.

Cyclist killed in crash with dump truck on West Esplanade in North Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

