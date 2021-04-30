D.W. Poppy Secondary School member tests positive for COVID-19

As of Thursday, there were 16 Langley District schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list

D.W. Poppy Secondary is the latest school added to Fraser Health’s list of school exposures in Langley. (Google)

Fraser Health Authority has confirmed a member of DW Poppy Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” read a Langley School District press release. “DW Poppy Secondary School will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

The school and District will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the school community.

READ MORE: Families of 7 Langley schools receive COVID-19 notifications

As of Thursday, there were 16 district schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list including Aldergrove Community Secondary, Alice Brown Elementary, Betty Gilbert, Dorothy Peacock Elementary, Douglas Park Elementary, D.W. Poppy, HD Stafford, James Kennedy, Langley Secondary, Peter Ewart Middle, R.E. Mountain, Richard Bulpitt, Shortreed, Walnut Grove, Willoughby, Yorkston Creek.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

AldergroveCoronavirusLangley