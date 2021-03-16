D.W. Poppy Secondary to record latest COVID-19 school exposure

Students are currently on spring break holidays

Although schools are on spring break the Langley School District is still reporting COVID-19 exposure events, the latest at D.W. Poppy Secondary School.

On Monday, the district sent a COVID-19 notification letter to families of the secondary school informing them an individual within the school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school district said. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

A COVID-positive individual was at D.W. Poppy Secondary on March 9 and 10, according to the health authority.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school once classes resume and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Monday there are 10 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

