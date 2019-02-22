Dad’s vehicle impounded after driver clocked at 136 km/h in 50 zone

A new driver in Abbotsford lost his licence and had his vehicle impounded on Thursday after he was clocked going 136 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone.
The incident took place in the area of Marshall and Townline roads.
Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker posted about the incident on Twitter, saying the 19-year-old driver – who only had his novice licence – lost that and received a $368 ticket and had his dad’s vehicle impounded.
The Abbotsford Police Department stated on its Facebook page there was a notation on the man’s licence that he had previously been given a five-month driving prohibition from the superintendent of the Motor Vehicle Branch.
The superintendent has the authority to ban a person from driving based on their driving record or if their driving poses a risk to public safety.
