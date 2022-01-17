Daisy the golden Lab in the care of BC SPCA after being run over by car

The Chillliwack SPCA is looking for donations to help pay the veterinarian bills for a golden Labrador retriever who was run over by a car and suffered extensive injuries.

Two-year-old Daisy arrived at the BC SPCA shelter requiring urgent care, according to Chilliwack SPCA manager Chloe MacBeth.

“She had a large laceration on her hind leg, had a severe paw injury, her face was swollen, and she still had blood and tire tread marks on her face.”

Daisy was immediately brought to a veterinarian for treatment of her injuries. It was determined that in addition to the laceration, she had many small skull fractures and would also require amputation of a number of toes on her rear paw that had been crushed by the car.

“Daisy was a breeding animal before she was surrendered to us,” MacBeth said. “Despite everything she has been through, she has great energy and spirit and has been so good with vet staff and her foster family when she gets her daily wound care.”

This young dog has received blood work, vaccinations, de-worming, pain control, radiographs, antibiotics and surgery. Her bandages will need to be changed every other day and she has a spay and possible physiotherapy ahead of her.

MacBeth says Daisy wants so badly to play and run outside and she looks forward to watching Daisy do just that.

Daisy will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least two months and possibly longer depending on how she heals from her injuries.

To help Daisy and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, medical.spca.bc.ca. Daisy is currently the featured animal on the BCSPCA’s site to help animals hit with medical emergencies. As of Monday morning, with a goal to raise $2,430, they had raised more than $3,000.

Personal updates for Daisy will be provided to anyone who donates to her campaign.

