Damaged 232nd Street and Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley still limited to one alternating lane

Crossing was hit by dump truck with excavator in tow on June 23

Traffic restrictions remained in place on the 232nd Street overpass, the result of a damage suffered in a June 23 crash. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Traffic restrictions remain in place on the 232nd Street overpass over Highway One in Langley, the result of damage suffered in a June 23 crash.

Traffic control flaggers and mobile traffic signals have been in place since a dump truck towing a trailer with an excavator slammed into the overpass.

Truck and trailer were heading westbound on the exit lane when the vehicle failed to clear the overpass, knocking concrete from the north east side of the structure and scattering debris on the road below.

There were no reports of injuries.

A notice on the Township of Langley website said traffic will run in alternating single lanes until the Ministry of Transportation “determines a repair procedure.”

Langley Advance Times has reached out to the ministry for an update.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

On Wednesday morning, July 5, traffic was backed up as far as the junction of 232nd St, and Springbrook Road.

Plans to widen Highway One from 216th to 264th Streets include replacing the existing 232nd Street interchange.

The 10 kilometre stretch of road is to be widened to three full lanes each way to accommodate HOV lanes.

It would raise the height of the 232nd Street overpass from 4.6 metres to 5.2 metres and add traffic signals to the on and off ramps.

A provincial public engagement report on the project said the current 232 Street structure “has a low clearance which poses and safety hazard and restricts the efficient movement of goods on this corridor.”

The project also involves building a new Glover Road overpass, replacing an aging structure that has been hit multiple times by over-height trucks in the past decade. The new overpass is to include 2.5 metre cycling lanes on either side and a separate two metre wide sidewalk.

