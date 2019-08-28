Abbotsford police share list of dangerous apps parents might not know about

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning parents about the dangerous potential of some apps their kids might have on their phones.
Fifteen apps have been red-flagged as unsafe for children because their potential to connect their kids with strangers. A large portion of the apps are popular dating sites which don’t vigorously enforce their age restrictions.
Some of the apps encourage in-person meet-ups, show GPS location, allow payment exchanges or have been know for bullying or racism.
See the full list below:
-MeetMe
-Bumble
-Grindr
-Skout
-TikTok
-Badoo
-Snapchat
-Kik
-LiveMe
-Holla
-Whisper
-AskFM
-Calculator%
-Hot or Not