The daughter of Burnaby Fire Captain Dean Stroup, Madeline, is in a coma after a car crash in Abbotsford on July 26.

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

The woman who was airlifted to the hospital after a fatal two-car collision in Abbotsford on July 26 was the daughter of the fire captain of the Burnaby Fire Department.

Madeline Stroup, daughter of Captain Dean Stroup and Port Coquitlam officer Tara Stroup, is now in an induced coma at Royal Columbia Hospital after injuries sustained during the crash in the Sumas Prairie area. Madeline’s boyfriend, Hayden Turcotte, was 22-year old man killed in the incident.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, Stroup, Turcotte and another friend, Tyrell Gait, were travelling to pick up another friend and head to the Stroup family cabin when their truck collided with an SUV.

Gait and the lone occupant of the SUV, a man in his 7os, survived the incident with minor injuries.

The Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe page to assist the family.

