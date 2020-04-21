Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

The number of people who died in a rampage by a Halifax man impersonating an RCMP officer has risen to 23, including a 17-year-old, with bodies found in five Nova Scotia communities.

A release today by the RCMP confirms the murders began in Portapique, on Cobequid Bay, and that when police arrived they discovered several casualties inside and outside of a home.

Police say they are working at 16 specific locations in Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie, Milford and Enfield to gather evidence and learn more about what occurred.

They have previously stated that there were five building fires at various locations and bodies have been recovered from those crime scenes.

Some of the victims were known and targeted by Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist who police have named as the shooter, while others were not known to him.

The incident began at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a firearms call came in, and ended at around noon on Sunday when police shot and killed Wortman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

READ MORE: RCMP says it will look at how Nova Scotia public was warned of active shooter threat

READ MORE: A look at some of the lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mass shootingsNova ScotiaRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Just Posted

Langley family doctors still accessible during COVID-19 crisis

Physicians can provide care options by phone

Cannabis shops get go-ahead to set up in Langley Township on 420

Rules passed Monday allow for up to eight stores locally

VIDEO: Langley BMX track makes top 10 list, again

‘We do pretty well’

VIDEO: Running their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

VIDEO: Dual-citizen family surprises dad in Aldergrove with cross-border birthday bash

Shangara Sanghera hasn’t been able to see his American grandkids due to COVID-19 border closures

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Two staff, two patients at B.C. care home part of latest COVID outbreak

Fraser Health classified Maple Ridge seniors facility outbreak effective Saturday, April 18

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

Most Read