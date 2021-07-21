Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Despite Canada’s easing, U.S. adding 30 days to Canada, Mexico border restrictions

The move comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reportedly extended its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Canada and Mexico for another 30 days.

The move, first reported by Reuters, comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents as of Aug. 9.

It also comes as little surprise: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday that Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas had warned him the U.S. would not be following Canada’s lead.

Border experts say the Biden administration is likely not ready to open the U.S.-Mexico border, given the existing refugee crisis there, and wants both frontiers opened at the same time.

The report was met with outrage from U.S. critics and lawmakers who have been pressing the White House to ease the restrictions, in place since March 2020.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins says he’s “infuriated” with the decision, which he calls “completely unnecessary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

United States

Previous story
‘Defining issue’: Federal environment minister says extreme weather a wake-up call
Next story
France requires COVID pass for Eiffel Tower, tourist venues

Just Posted

Langley City and BC Hydro are being sued by a woman who broke her elbow falling on 206th Street. (Langley Advance Times files)
Injury on Langley street leads to lawsuit against City, BC Hydro

Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky has entered the Upcycle Challenge various times over the years and this year won second place for her piece. (Sawatsky photo)
LETTER: Langley upcycler hopes unique competition continues in the future

Willowbrook resident Khalil, Powell, 5, tried to decide which type of berry he liked best at the Langley Community Farmers Market on Wednesday, July 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Revamped Langley Community Farmers Market is thriving

John LaGourgue, vice president of corporate development at Grande West. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove-based bus company Vicinity Motor Corp expands south of the border