Developers to unveil plan to transform Aldergrove mall into new town centre

Community to find out new Aldergrove Town Centre plan for dormant 10-acre lot in heart of downtown.

The Janda Group will unveil its long-awaited redevelopment plan for the old Aldergrove Mall to become Aldergrove Town Centre at a public meeting in less than three weeks time.

“Public consultation is important to the Aldergrove Town Centre project team,” the announcement reads.

Members of the community are invited to “review the preliminary concepts” and “interact with the development team,” on March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

The property owners intend to submit the development application following the community meeting.

In recent years, the mall has become a touchstone issue for both candidates and critics pushing for revitalization efforts in the town core.

“I’m fantastically excited that they are moving forward with something after so many years,” said Township of Langley Councillor and Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward.

“Concepts about the development were floating around last year but none of them were definite,” he recalled.

One major setback is the lengthy processing time typical for rezoning applications submitted to urban planning staff at the Langley Township, he said.

“A typical application would take anywhere from a year to two years to reach council for final approval,” Woodward elaborated.

“My hope is to address the typical processing time and get the town centre’s application processed much quicker.”

The privately owned and operated Janda Group has owned the 10-acre property (located on 32 Avenue and 272 Street) for more than a decade.

The mall was built in 1976 to accommodate a big-box grocers and various other small businesses, though in recent years has sat dormant in the heart of Aldergrove’s downtown.

 

Previous story
13 Lower Mainland Return-It depots to pilot accepting clothing donations
Next story
Twilight Drive-In announces open season for moviegoers next Friday

Just Posted

Developers to unveil plan to transform Aldergrove mall into new town centre

Community to find out new Aldergrove Town Centre plan for dormant 10-acre lot in heart of downtown.

Man sentenced for smuggling drugs and shooting at border guards

Nathan Hall was arrested in Abbotsford in 2013 after day-long manhunt

Tardi and team playoff bound in junior curling worlds tonight

Friday night Team Canada’s men’s team faces off against Norway, hoping to secure a spot in the finals

Langley’s Hong takes silver in Winter Games vault

The Langley athlete completed a tricky move in competition to clinch the podium.

Injured nurse back in the saddle after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire has been recovering from an accident that occurred on May 24.

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Most Read