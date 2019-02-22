Developers to unveil plan to transform Aldergrove mall into new town centre

Community to find out new Aldergrove Town Centre plan for dormant 10-acre lot in heart of downtown.

The Janda Group will unveil its long-awaited redevelopment plan for the old Aldergrove Mall to become Aldergrove Town Centre at a public meeting in less than three weeks time.

“Public consultation is important to the Aldergrove Town Centre project team,” the announcement reads.

Members of the community are invited to “review the preliminary concepts” and “interact with the development team,” on March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

The property owners intend to submit the development application following the community meeting.

In recent years, the mall has become a touchstone issue for both candidates and critics pushing for revitalization efforts in the town core.

“I’m fantastically excited that they are moving forward with something after so many years,” said Township of Langley Councillor and Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward.

“Concepts about the development were floating around last year but none of them were definite,” he recalled.

One major setback is the lengthy processing time typical for rezoning applications submitted to urban planning staff at the Langley Township, he said.

“A typical application would take anywhere from a year to two years to reach council for final approval,” Woodward elaborated.

“My hope is to address the typical processing time and get the town centre’s application processed much quicker.”

The privately owned and operated Janda Group has owned the 10-acre property (located on 32 Avenue and 272 Street) for more than a decade.

The mall was built in 1976 to accommodate a big-box grocers and various other small businesses, though in recent years has sat dormant in the heart of Aldergrove’s downtown.