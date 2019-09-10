Animal Protection Party of Canada has three candidates in B.C. for the 2019 federal election. (APP photo)

FEDERAL ELECTION 2019

Did you know there’s an Animal Protection Party of Canada?

Three B.C. candidates are representing the small federal party in the upcoming election

Three B.C. candidates have tossed their hats into the running in the upcoming federal election – and all of them are vegans and animal lovers, through and through.

That’s no surprise, though, as they’ll be representing the Animal Protection Party of Canada.

The federal government announced Tuesday that the writ will drop on Wednesday, with the official election day to be Oct. 21.

“We are North America’s first federal political party dedicated solely to the protection of all animals and the environment,” Animal Protection Party leader Liz White says on the party’s website.

The party’s platform includes a section dedicated to veganism, the Canada-European trade agreement and farm animal protection. It was first founded in 2005 as the Animal Alliance Environment Voters Party of Canada.

ALSO READ: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

The three candidates running include Kira Cheeseborough for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, Trev Miller in the Kootenay-Columbia riding and Jordan Reichert in Victoria.

Cheeseborough, 25, told Kamloops This Week that she is running because she feels the voices of those impacted by government policies are often missed.

Although she admitted it’s a fringe party, Cheeseborough said the APP is “bringing compassion into politics.”

Reichert is an employee of the Animal Alliance of Canada and works for Island Health as a mental health and addictions worker. Meanwhile, Miller is the founder of the Cranbrook Friends of Animals Society.

“As a vegan and animal activist, I became involved with the Animal Protection Party of Canada because I saw just how poorly animals were represented in politics across Canada,” Reichert, who is also deputy leader, wrote in a blog post Monday.

“For me, on principle, running for a political party that is not willing to address animal agriculture or the plight of animals, or did not even have the word ‘animal’ anywhere in their policy was not where I thought I would be able to best do my job of trying to representing the interests of animals politically,” Reichert continues.

The B.C. candidates make up three of the 12 Animal Protection Party members running across Canada.

– With files from Jessica Wallace, Kamloops This Week

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Burnaby is latest Metro Vancouver city to declare climate emergency
Next story
Doctors aims to scale up youth suicide prevention program across Canada

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley Good Times Cruise-In was one for the record books

For the first time, organizers had to turn cars away

SPORTS BRIEFS: 3D archery, Langley athletes on bronze-medal-winning volleyball team

Roundup of local sports

Demolition of Fort Langley buildings must wait, council decides

No buildings can come down until plans for the future are presented

Langley paddlers rock Regina

Local athletes do well at Sprint National championships

Cross lost at Langley Cruise-In contained son’s ashes

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Burnaby is latest Metro Vancouver city to declare climate emergency

City says council has pledged to deliver carbon neutrality within 30 years

Hometown Hockey returning to Abbotsford in December

Canadian hockey festival making a stop in the Fraser Valley

People’s Party anti-immigration policies may doom it in Fraser Valley: professor

Local candidate says party needs more attention and isn’t populist or alt-right

Move over, Pee and Poo: New mascots coming to Metro Vancouver’s food waste program

Mr. Avocado Shell, Ms. Pineapple Top and more remind residents to keep food scraps out of garbage

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Most Read