Leanne and Cory Yacyshyn hope polling places can be made more accessible to disabled Canadians, after the couple had trouble finding a way to get Leanne’s wheelchair inside to vote on Election Day, Oct. 21. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Difficult time voting highlights issues for disabled Canadians

A Langley woman hopes the system will be better at the next election

Voting can require time, research, and thought, but for people with physical disabilities, casting a ballot can be even more difficult.

Langley’s Leanne Yacyshyn is speaking out after she ran into trouble even getting into her polling place during last month’s federal election.

“I am a 46-year-old mom who is living with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” she told the Langley Advance Times. “I can no longer speak, walk or use my hands, but my cognitive abilities are fully intact. I, like every other Canadian, have the privilege of voting and despite the challenges involved with getting out, I will continue to exercise my right to vote.”

When Leanne and her husband, Cory, headed out to vote on Oct. 21 at Langley Secondary, the rain was pouring down.

“Unfortunately, the polling station did not make it easy for me or others with physical disabilities to get into the building,” said Leanne.

The main entrance to the voting area had a step up, and was not wheelchair accessible.

The Yacyshyns tried to find an access point with a ramp, heading around to a different side of the building, but they couldn’t locate one.

“There was no signage to indicate where the wheelchair access was and by the time we made it to one side looking for a ramp with no success, we were absolutely soaked,” said Leanne, who communicates with a computer.

She would like things to improve in the future.

They returned to the main entrance, where a woman with a stroller was getting help to lift it inside.

The man who helped with the stroller aided Cory in lifting Leanne’s wheelchair into the polling place, and she could vote.

“We were told there were signs outside [indicating wheelchair access] but nobody seemed to have seen them,” said Leanne.

“In fact, there was no signage for handicapped people,” said Cory.

In the five minutes it took them to get inside, they got soaked in the downpour.

Leanne hopes her story will help make things better in the next election for accessibility and signage.

“Accessibility is important not just for us wheelchair users, but for those pushing strollers or using walkers,” she said. “In the few minutes I was at the station, there were three of us who fit this category.”

People did aid her on election day.

“My point was not just to complain, but to mention people who helped us,” said Leanne.

“The silver linings had to be the kind polling staff, the gentleman who lifted me into the building and the thoughtful woman who followed us from the parking lot, around the building and back out to our car holding her umbrella over me.”

Elections Canada, notes on its website that polling places have 37 accessibility criteria, of which 15 are mandatory.

There are 30,000 polling places across Canada, all of which must meet the 15 main requirements.

Previous story
A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope
Next story
Low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control, B.C. study finds

Just Posted

Pedestrians in Aldergrove urged to ‘be safe, be seen’

ICBC partners with Langley Township, fire deparment, RCMP, and volunteers

Difficult time voting highlights issues for disabled Canadians

A Langley woman hopes the system will be better at the next election

Call put out to feature local artists

Submissions are open for Langley Centennial Museum’s Foyer Art Program

VIDEO: “Find Your Loud”

Langley musicians Ryan and Laura Koch, known as The Kwerks, release song exploring human connection

Fort Langley set to welcome 20th Remembrance Day service

From two people to several thousand, the event has grown tremendously

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

2 B.C. teachers slapped with suspensions for test leak

Students prepared using secure exams for provincial testing

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Locke calls move ‘unnecessary,’ Elford says his support was about ‘keeping the citizens of Surrey safer’

Low-income young women less likely to use reliable birth control, B.C. study finds

About 30 to 40 per cent of pregnancies in Canada are unintended

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Vancouver teacher reprimanded after threatening to sue student

The complaint targeted an assessment method Luciani was using

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Most Read