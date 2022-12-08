Disaster relief group holds food donation drive at Langley airport

B.C. Aero will be accepting contributions Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 — 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BC Aero volunteers packed goods into light planes during the November flood relief efforts last year (2021) based out of Langley Regional Airport. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley based volunteer disaster assistance group that has been described as a “food bank with wings” will be collecting food and toy donations at the Langley Regional Airport over the weekend.

B.C. Aero (British Columbia Airlift Emergency Response Operations) helps provide disaster relief services following major events such as earthquake, forest fire, floods, and landslides by organizing pilots and ground personnel.

READ ALSO: Operation Thunder: Food bank with wings

On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 — 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., BC Aero and the West Coast Pilot’s Club based at Hangar 2 located at 5333-216 St. will host a two-day food and toy drive to assist the Nicola Valley food bank in Merritt.

B.C. Aero spokesperson Mike Davenport said the food bank “needs your support in the form of non-perishable food products, gifts of unwrapped toys or cash to support those in need of assistance [to help] the people of the Nicola Valley so badly affected by fires and floods in the past year.”

All goods received will be transported to Merritt for distribution before Christmas.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: All-volunteer relief effort flies supplies from Langley to flood-ravaged communities

B.C. was created out of an all-volunteer initiative during last year’s flood disasters.