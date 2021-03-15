A Langley RCMP traffic section officer lined up a long-range scope the detachment uses to catch distracted drivers (Langley Advance Times file)

A Langley RCMP traffic section officer lined up a long-range scope the detachment uses to catch distracted drivers (Langley Advance Times file)

Distracted Langley driver who refused to stop gets expensive math lesson

It would have been a lot cheaper to pull over when the police officer gave the order

When a police officer orders a driver to pull over, ignoring them can be very expensive, as one Langley motorist discovered recently.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy described how officers were conducting distracted driving enforcement in the Willowbrook area on Feb. 23, when a driver was observed using her cell phone and was directed by officers to pull over.

She kept going instead.

Later that Tuesday, officers paid the 33-year-old a visit at her home.

She was issued three violation tickets at that time – for using an electronic device, failing to obey police direction, and failing to stop for police. That makes a total of $615.

In addition, she will be assessed nine insurance points that, upon conviction, will cost an additional $922, bringing the combined penalties to more than $1,500.

“It really doesn’t pay to avoid the police,” Cpl. Largy commented.

READ ALSO: Still texting and driving

It is close to triple the amount the driver would have paid if she had pulled over.

Drivers caught emailing, texting, or using an electronic device while driving face a first-time offence fine of $368 and four points, or $578 in fines.

In British Columbia, it is against the law to text, email, talk or otherwise hold an electronic device in the hand while operating a motor vehicle, including while the vehicle is stopped at a red light.

READ ALSO: A Langley police check finds 17 distracted drivers in two hours

Stats suggest that distracted driving is responsible for 22 per cent of fatal car accidents involving people between 16 and 21, or one in five youth killed in car crashes every year.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Latest COVID exposures recorded at Langley Superstore, 2 schools

No public exposures currently listed for community

xx
Langley Rivermen opt out of BCHL ‘pod’ season

Statement cites ‘mental and physical health implications’

A Langley RCMP traffic section officer lined up a long-range scope the detachment uses to catch distracted drivers (Langley Advance Times file)
Distracted Langley driver who refused to stop gets expensive math lesson

It would have been a lot cheaper to pull over when the police officer gave the order

Easter event in Aldergrove invites little ones to collect eggs on April 3rd. (Naomi Heith/Special to The Star)
Cookie decorating, craft making, and egg games set for Aldergrove Easter event

Kids three to 11 be signed up for event at St. Dunstan’s Church on April 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen pressed Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to say what percentage of Canadians would need to be vaccinated for the border to reopen during a March 11 federal finance committee videoconference (House of Commons video feed)
VIDEO: Travel industry is ‘barely hanging on’ Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen warns federal finance minister

Calls on government to disclose criteria for reopening border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: 76-year-old Maple Ridge man walking equivalent of trek to Calgary and back to support friend

Andy van de Wetering hikes five kilometres daily to buoy spirits of cancer fighter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Samantha Chalifoux, whose son Traevon, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September after being reported missing four days earlier.
Mom of teen found dead in Abbotsford group home still seeking answers

GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Samantha Chalifoux’s legal fight

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read