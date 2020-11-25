Langley School District is asking parents and students to prepare for the “possibility” of return to remote learning. (Unsplash photo)

District asks Langley students to prepare for ‘possibility of remote learning’

Two more schools were issued COVID-19 exposure alerts Tuesday

With the latest spike in daily COVID-19 cases Langley schools could return to remote learning.

In a letter posted by the Langley School District on Tuesday, superintendent of Langley schools Gord Stewart asked parents and students “to get prepared for the possibility of remote learning.”

“Our school administrators and staff are planning for this and will be prepared to communicate any information specific to your school,” he said.

The news comes as the district reported two more schools with COVID-19 exposures on Tuesday, while provincial health officials reported a new high of 941 coronavirus cases.

READ MORE: B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Coghlan Fundamental Elementary (4452 256 St.) and D.W. Poppy Secondary School (23752 52 Ave.) had an individual with COVID-19 at the schools on Nov. 18 and 19, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing and only those who require to self-monitor or self-isolate will be contacted directly.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

As of midnight Monday, 22 out of 40 schools had experienced COVID-19 exposures in the local district, according to Joanne Abshire, the district communications manager.

In Tuesday’s letter, Stewart also outlines the steps the district takes when informing the school community about a COVID-19 exposure.

The most common question Stewart said the district receives from the community is in regards to the length of time from the date of the exposure to when families receive the alert.

Once Fraser Health informs the district about a case Stewart said “a series of communications protocols are activated” beginning with partner groups (unions), then school staff, students and families, and finally the community.

“We generally wait to share information with the Langley community for a few hours to give the impacted students and families time to read their emails, as opposed to finding out on social media or the news,” he explained, noting it can take at least six days to learn if a student has tested positive.

READ MORE: 12 Langley schools on COVID-19 exposure alert

“If the student tests positive and Fraser Health believes they were potentially infectious while at school, Fraser Health will contact the student’s close contacts… and ask them to self-isolate,” he said. “Fraser Health will contact the school district to ask us to send an early notification letter out to all staff and families at the school.”

If a student tests positive and they aren’t believed to be infectious while at school Fraser Health will not contact the district, Stewart added.

Questions about school exposures can be sent to feedback@sd35.bc.ca.

Parents and students are also asked to prepare for “unexpected directives from Fraser Health or the Ministry of Education,” which can include ordering a cohort to self-isolate or a school closure due to an outbreak.

“As we head closer to winter break, we also want to be ready for potential delays to the return to school in January which are beyond our control,” Stewart said. “At this point, while these measures only remain a possibility, we are doing our best to be proactive and will continue to update the community as information is made available.”

For updates visit www.sd35.bc.ca.

CoronavirusLangley School District

