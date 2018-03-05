Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

B.C.’s beleaguered auto-insurer launched a month-long public engagement session on Monday.

The call follows months of Attorney General David Eby calling for a system that rewards good drivers while punishing the bad ones.

“Drivers have been saying for years that the system would be more fair if low-risk drivers paid less for their vehicle insurance, while high-risk drivers paid more,” said Eby.

“This engagement is one way government is giving drivers the power to shape ICBC and restore public confidence in our public insurer.”

This is the third move by the province in recent days to fix ICBC’s woes. The auto-insurer, which projected a $1.3 billion deficit for 2018, launched tougher distracted driver penalties and the Driver Risk Premium (DRP) program on March 1.

The new program will include convictions for distracted drivers who continue to use electronic devices while driving.

Those drivers with two convictions over a three year period for using their phones or other electronic devices will also face higher premiums and could pay as much as $2,000 in penalties.

Public engagement on new ICBC rate structures closes April 5.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Just Posted

Native Langley midwife shares experience with peers ‘catching babies’ in Ethiopia

Jennica Rawston spent six months in Africa educating her medical counterparts about baby deliveries.

More prize money for Langley youth winning SASSY awards

Deadline to nominate ‘exemplary’ local kids – ages 15 to 21– to be honoured is midnight Friday.

New Langley home construction, design garnering industry attention

Three Langley projects make the shortlist for the Greater Vancouver Home Builders awards.

PHOTOS: Determination blends with fun on ice at Langley curling event

Dozens of Special Olympians are on the ice at the Langley Curling Centre today for a bonspiel.

Playoffs! Giants clinch post-season berth for first time in four years

Vancouver edges Kamloops to book playoff spot

VIDEO: Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

Safe Place campaign for LGBTQ residents expanding to Fraser Valley

A local program will turn stores and civic buildings into safe havens.

B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Starting March 5, five local police departments will try a pilot program to deliver eTickets

15th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards recognize inclusivity leaders

Awards go to people, businesses and organizations that champion diversity

5 to start your day

Multiple serious car crashes leave victims in serious condition and more

Mushers hit the snowy trail as Iditarod kicks off in Alaska

Sixty-seven teams are signed up for the 1,600-kilometre trek over mountain ranges, frozen rivers and other dangerous terrain.

Police hunt for suspect after hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

68-year-old pedestrian was walking in Burnaby when he was struck by a vehicle

Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there’s a new NAFTA deal

Trump’s announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has upended political alliances on Capitol Hill.

Self-driving ‘sailbot’ returns to Vancouver after being lost at sea

The self-navigating “sailbot” was rescued off the coast of Florida in December

Most Read