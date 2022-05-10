Fraser Valley Bandits mascot Berry entertains kids at the Maple Ridge COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Maple Ridge, Jan. 18, 2022. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Fraser Valley Bandits mascot Berry entertains kids at the Maple Ridge COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Maple Ridge, Jan. 18, 2022. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions

Overall COVID-19 coverage 94%, regulating colleges say

COVID-19 vaccination rates are high for doctors, nurses and other independent B.C. health professionals, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported Tuesday.

The largest group, the 63,000-member College of Nurses and Midwives, has not yet reported final totals for having at least two doses of approved vaccines, but their preliminary results are near 99 per cent, compared to an average of 94 per cent across all professional groups, Dix told reporters at the B.C. legislature May 10.

Henry imposed a vaccine mandate on all hospital and senior home staff last year, with those who did not comply or get a medical exemption put on unpaid administrative leave. But independent professional colleges have legal authority over their members, and the public health order for them was to report vaccination status to their colleges.

The health ministry released percentages May 10 on members of each profession, with physicians, surgeons and dieticians having the highest rates:

• chiropractors: 78.1%

• dental hygienists: 92.6%

• dental technicians: 90.7%

• dentists: 95.9%

• dental assistants: 92.8%

• denturists: 92.9%

• dieticians: 98%

• massage therapists: 87.9%

• naturopathic physicians: 69.2%

• occupational therapists: 96.9%

• opticians: 94.9%

• optometrists: 96.0%

• pharmacists: 96.7%

• pharmacy technicians: 96.8%

• physical therapists: 95.2%

• physicians and surgeons: 98.0%

• psychologists: 96.1%

• audiologists/hearing instrument practitioners: 91.9%

• speech language pathologists: 92.9%

• traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists: 79.0%

RELATED: B.C. researchers use video game to teach kids about vaccines

RELATED: Pandemic backlogs still affecting Canada’s surgical wait times

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Langley chamber urging action to address business crime
Next story
Security footage shows dog scare Burnaby teen before dump truck collision

Just Posted

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson and Laurie Thomasson dedicated a bench at Aldergrove’s Raptors Knoll park to the memory of her late husband, Brian Thomasson (inset), a long-time Aldergrove resident remembered as a ‘huge community contributor.’ (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove park bench honours memory of a ‘huge community contributor’

James Shannon, Nicola Shannon, Danielle Snider, Cassie Unger are part of the newly Little Dipper Theatre Company. Their inaugural production will be presented in June at Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Zeal to make hometown an art hub, Langley resident launches a theatre company

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation

The car crash at 200th Street and 72 Avenue affected morning commute on Tuesday, May 7. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Car crash on a busy Langley intersection led to short traffic slowdown