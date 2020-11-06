Dog surrendered to Maple Ridge SPCA will need surgery

Company has offered to match donations up to $1,500

Sturgeon has been surrendered to the SPCA, and necessary surgery will be expensive. (Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA needs donations for surgery for a pet that has been surrendered by its owner.

Petsecure is offering $1,500 in matching donations to help provide urgent care for Sturgeon, a six-year-old German Shepherd who is at the SPCA office in Maple Ridge after a cruelty complaint.

He has skin problems that need care, and a large growth that will require surgery.

“The attending veterinarian said Sturgeon had been suffering from long-term neglect,” said Krista Shaw, manager of the Maple Ridge SPCA. “He was infested with fleas, and likely had a food allergy that caused his skin to be raw and irritated.”

Shaw said his skin is so badly infected Sturgeon will require daily baths for two weeks to heal and recover.

In addition to having ear mites and a skin rash, Sturgeon also has a large growth on his face. Tests were conducted to rule out cancer, however he will require surgery to remove the mass once his other skin conditions have been treated successfully.

Sturgeon’s care and surgery will cost upwards of $2,000. When Petsecure, a company which offers pet insurance, learned about his heartbreaking story, they offered to match donations up to $1,500 to help. This will help cover his treatments, surgery, and any medication and vaccinations he might require for a long and happy life.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

“Given the painful skin condition and large growth on his neck you think he would be nervous and scared of new people but he is the opposite,” said Shaw. “He is loving and friendly. He has a long road to recovery but deserves a loving second chance at life.”

Anyone wanting to help Sturgeon and other animals in need at the BC SPCA can visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

 


animal crueltyMaple RidgeSPCA

