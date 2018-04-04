An Abbotsford Police truck was involved in a collision on Wednesday afternoon at Townline Road and Wheel Avenue after reports came in of a domestic assault in progress. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Domestic assault call ends with collision; suspect with warrants arrested

Incident occurs Wednesday afternoon in Abbotsford

A police incident this afternoon (Wednesday) in Abbotsford began with reports of a domestic assault in progress and ended with a collision and the arrest of a suspect who had numerous warrants.

Sgt. Judy Bird said calls came in at about 12:20 p.m. that a woman was being assaulted in the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.

Witnesses further reported that a man was dragging the victim into a car.

As police arrived on the scene, the car sped off. Police followed in pursuit, deployed a spike belt near Townline Road and Wheel Avenue and a police truck eventually collided with the suspect vehicle.

The 22-year-old male suspect, who Bird said had numerous outstanding warrants including for threatening and assaulted, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody facing several new charges: forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of a no-contact order.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Bird said no cops were injured and the police truck sustained minor damage.

