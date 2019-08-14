Double-decker buses were tested at the Carvolth Exchange last year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Double-deckers to arrive in Carvolth in January 2020

Langley will get regular double-decker bus service next year

New double-decker buses will begin carrying passengers from the Carvolth Exchange in Langley next January, TransLink announced on Wednesday.

A four-month pilot project, which included the 555 Express bus route from Langley’s Carvolth park and ride to the Lougheed SkyTrain Station, wrapped up last year.

TransLink ordered 32 double-decker buses, and the first part of that fleet has now arrived. They’ll be replacing the aging “highway coaches” that served routes like the 555, but other routes will get them before Langley.

The first double-deckers will service the 301 Newton Exchange to Richmond’s Brighouse Canada Line station, and the 620 Bridgeport to Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal route. Both of those will start in October.

In January, the buses will arrive in Langley running from Carvolth.

The buses will have almost twice the seats of the old-style highway coaches, which frequently depart full or nearly-full from Langley. According to Translink, the 555 route had more than 1 million boardings in 2018.

“This addition to our fleet not only improves capacity on our busier long-haul routes, but also provides a unique experience to our customers,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

The buses will also have USB charging outlets and a screen allowing passengers to see if there are vacant seats before heading upstairs.

There will be full accessibility for disabled riders including a low floor and boarding ramp.

A second order of 25 double-deckers is expected to arrive by autumn of 2020 and the buses will expand to more routes.

TransLink will be showing off one of the double-deckers at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3.

READ MORE: TransLink rolls out its double-decker buses in Langley

Previous story
Double-decker buses rolling into Metro Vancouver this fall
Next story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites

Just Posted

Up-and-coming Aldergrove athlete brings home bronze for Team B.C.

Cassidy Buchanan takes U15 Girls National Championships with 52-45 lead

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 plane crash in Abbotsford, says TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

B.C. transgender boy’s court case draws intense interest

The family court case has now drawn in multiple outside groups as it goes to the Court of Appeal

Aldergrove Mounties ticket kids for good behaviour this summer

Passes to new pool and water park hope to promote positive action

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

RCMP probing link between homicide, missing persons case in northern B.C.

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Donations pile up for B.C. boy who lost hand in ATV crash

Organizers raised more than twice the amount of money they were hoping for

Double-decker buses rolling into Metro Vancouver this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Most Read