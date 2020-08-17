Double murderer returns to court over Langley drug charge

Travis MacPhail’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 1

The man responsible for a double-homicide in Langley in 2017 is about to go on trial for a drug trafficking charge. (Langley Advance Times file)

A man convicted in a double murder in Langley will be back in Surrey Provincial Court on Sept. 1 for a drug trafficking trial.

Travis MacPhail is currently serving a life sentence for the shotgun murders of Brandy Petrie, 34, and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, who were both killed on a rural road near 232nd Street on Sept. 1, 2017.

He is also charged with a single count of trafficking a controlled substance dating to June 6 of 2017. The alleged offense took place in Langley, according to court records.

MacPhail pleaded guilty to the murders last year.

Police were alerted at 5:30 a.m. the day of the killings by reports of shots fired near 232nd Street and 64th Avenue.

Officers discovered a vehicle off the road, with the bodies of Petrie and Levely-Flescher inside.

MacPhail had apparently tried to buy drugs from Petrie and Levely-Flescher using a pre-paid card. When they insisted on cash, he shot them both.

MacPhail, who was arrested near the scene, was 21 years old at the time of the double murder. He was known to police but did not have a criminal record at the time.

READ MORE: Aldergrove man gets life with no parole for 17 years in double murder

CourtCrimeLangley