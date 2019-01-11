Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured

Incident just before midnight on Jan. 10 at townhouse complex on Hodgins Avenue

Two victims were sent to hospital late Thursday night after a double stabbing at a townhouse complex downtown Chilliwack.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the stabbing at a unit in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue at 11:50 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed two victims were located with non-life threatening stab wounds.

One victim was transported to Chilliwack General Hospital while the second one was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital.

RCMP officer at scene advised witness Shane MacKichan that they were looking for an armed suspect in the area, but Rail said Friday that no one was yet in custody.

