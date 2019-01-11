Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured

Incident just before midnight on Jan. 10 at townhouse complex on Hodgins Avenue

Two victims were sent to hospital late Thursday night after a double stabbing at a townhouse complex downtown Chilliwack.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the stabbing at a unit in the 45300-block of Hodgins Avenue at 11:50 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed two victims were located with non-life threatening stab wounds.

One victim was transported to Chilliwack General Hospital while the second one was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital.

RCMP officer at scene advised witness Shane MacKichan that they were looking for an armed suspect in the area, but Rail said Friday that no one was yet in custody.

See www.theprogress.com for more details as they become available.

• RELATED: Stabbing leads to early morning police presence in Harrison

• RELATED: Chilliwack man charged with attempted murder for pre-Christmas stabbing

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional
Next story
B.C. parents, charged in capture of child-luring suspect, appear in court

Just Posted

Kodiaks claw Panthers 3-2

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team defeats Port Moody Panthers

Dog adoption event in Langley this weekend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is bringing 70 dogs to a Langley adoption event Jan. 11-13.

Langley student offers a platform for victims of human trafficking

Amy Kobelt is working on a Masters thesis that brings awareness to local human trafficking.

Two arrested and 548 doses of meth seized in South Surrey

Investigation ongoing following Jan. 6 incident at Grandview Corners business

Guide dog CEO offers Langley airpark staff training

A guide dog training organization reached out to a Langley business after a service dog incident.

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. telescope provides new insights beyond our galaxy

South Okanagan radio telescope detects fast radio bursts originating 1.5 billion light years away

B.C. parents, charged in capture of child-luring suspect, appear in court

Port Alberni couple pleaded not guilty to allegedly capturing man who planned to assault their child

Double stabbing in Chilliwack leaves two injured

Incident just before midnight on Jan. 10 at townhouse complex on Hodgins Avenue

Supreme Court rules restrictions on expat voting unconstitutional

The country’s top court said the restriction could not be justified

Norway tycoon goes public with wife’s kidnapping

Tom Hagen wife was abducted from the couple’s home on Halloween

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

5 to start your day

A hearing on child killer Allan Schoenborn, a rescue pig gets a new home, and more

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Most Read