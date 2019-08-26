(Unsplash)

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

What you flush down the toilet says a lot about you, at least to Statistics Canada.

The agency released results Monday from a year-long sewage study in five major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, where it tested the wastewater for various drugs.

The study began in March 2018 and ran until the spring of 2019.

The results found that meth use was highest in Vancouver and Edmonton, while cannabis use was higher in Montreal and Halifax.

While on the average methamphetamine load across all five cities was 270 grams per million people per week, researchers found that the average level of meth found in Vancouver and Edmonton sewage was 3.7 times higher than in Montreal and Toronto. Halifax had just one-sixth of the meth levels found in Toronto, the next highest city.

Despite B.C.’s reputation as the most pot-friendly province, the study found that Vancouver had the second-lowest amount of THC consumed.

Researchers measured the amount of pot in the cities’ wastewater using a compound produced by the body when cannabis is consumed.

They found the average weekly load in Vancouver was 313 grams per million people, compared to 936 grams per million people in Halifax and 833 grams in Montreal. Toronto was similar to Vancouver with 327 grams while Edmonton lagged behind with 244 grams.

Despite cannabis being legalized in October 2018, the study found no large spike of the substance in sewage. The highest amounts were seen in May and June 2018, with a smaller spike in December.

The study found that cocaine use was fairly steady across the five cities, with Edmonton coming in the lowest at 268 grams per million people per week while Vancouver came in the highest at 425 grams.

