Dr. Bonnie Henry shares a message specifically with the grads of 2020. (Special to Black Press Media)

Dr. Henry: To the graduates…

In a message from the provincial health officer, she sends her congratulations to the Class of 2020

By Dr. Bonnie Henry/Special to Black Press Media

I do want to say a special note to the graduation class of 2020.

It can be so challenging, and I know for the young people in my life, I hear this as well.

The traditional ceremonies and celebrations that we would expect to have when we make this major transition from high school into the rest of our lives are on hold right now.

We won’t be doing them in the same way this summer.

But take heart, we are thinking about that. Teachers, administrators, and parents are still working to make this an incredibly memorable experience for all of you.

I think you need to think about this in that you are, and will always be, unique in the graduating class.

It’s been over 100 years since we’ve had an event like this pandemic.

Few of us have ever known, or will ever experience, graduating during the circumstances of a global pandemic. Looking at how we can make that a special and memorable experience in your life.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!

This is our time to be kind, and to be calm, and to be safe.

– Dr. Bonnie Henry is the provincial health officer for the province of B.C.

