Delta firefighters battle a car fire Monday night on Nordel Way just west of Scott Road. The car burst into flames after crashing into the concrete median. Amazingly, the driver escaped unharmed. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Driver escaped uninjured as car burst into flames on Nordel Way

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in North Delta, just west of Scott Road

A spectacular fire lit up Tuesday’s night sky in North Delta on Nordel Way after a car burst into flames.

This was at about 7:30 p.m., just west of Scott Road.

A Now-Leader freelance photographer said the car was heading west when it “hit a dip” in the road, went out of control, crashed into a concrete median and within seconds caught fire. The driver reportedly escaped without injury.

Chris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police, said police were on scene quickly.

“Essentially we received a number of 911 calls,” she said. “People were reporting a vehicle on fire. I think a car may have skidded a bit along the median.”

Asked if speed was a factor, she replied the DPD is “not commenting on the factor because of the investigation being ongoing right now. I can’t confirm that right now.”

“The driver stated he was the lone occupant of the vehicle and claimed he was uninjured,” Leykauf said. “So that was very fortunate.”

“I don’t have anything else I can release at this time.”

No charge has been laid.


