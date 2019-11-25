Driver flees Brookswood crash on blown-out tires

‘Hell of a racket’ witness reports

A 47-year-old Langley man was issued tickets for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without due care and attention after a crash in Brookswood near 200 Street and 36 Avenue that saw a Honda Accord flee the scene of a collision with a Jeep on two blown-out tires on Thursday, Nov. 21.

“It (the Honda) was throwing sparks and smoke and creating a hell of a racket,” one witness told the Langley Advance Times.

No serious injuries were reported.

Langley RCMP also issued a 24-hour driving suspension for suspected impairment by drugs.

Police report the car went east on 36 avenue after the crash and was located in the 2600 block of 208 avenue, not far from the address of the registered owner.

Officers located the person believed to be the driver and issued the tickets and suspension.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
