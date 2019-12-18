A driver posted a video on Reddit showing an SUV coming towards northbound traffic on a one-way street near the Golden Ears Bridge on Dec. 16.

VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street

A driver has posted dash cam footage after a potentially dangerous incident

Dash cams are capturing troublesome moments on roadways, including a recent incident of a driver going the wrong way down a one-way street in Langley.

Someone posted their footage called ‘Some noob going the wrong way. Never a cop when you.’ It shows several vehicles headed north towards the Golden Ears Bridge and on the left side of the screen, an SUV can be seen driving south on the one-way bridge approach. The northbound motorists can be seen reacting to the surprise. The video on Reddit dates from the afternoon of Dec. 16.

Some noob going the wrong way. Never a cop when you need one. (0:17) from r/vancouver

People commenting on the site noted that it’s not an uncommon site in the area that has several lanes going northbound to get to the bridge as well as the various business and industrial sites in North Langley by the Fraser River and several lanes going southbound as a collector route from the bridge.

“I just saw the same thing on the other side (by the Driving force lot) not even an hour ago while driving southbound. Different car though,” one person commented.

Most Read