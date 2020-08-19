Driver leaves the scene after collision sends Langley resident to hospital

Police work to identify driver of Honda Civic involved in Tuesday’s collision

Langley RCMP were called to Glover Road and Eastleigh Crescent on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020 around 5:25 p.m. after the driver of a Honda Civic left the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle. (Google Map)

A driver of a car left the scene after a collision Tuesday that sent a 58-year-old Langley resident to hospital.

Officers responded to Glover Road and Eastleigh Crescent at 5:25 p.m. for reports of a collision between a grey Honda Civic and a motorcycle, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson with Langley RCMP.

Police believe the driver of the Honda was travelling southbound on Glover Road and turning left, eastbound on Eastleigh Crescent when the motorcyclist travelling northbound collided with the rear passenger side of the vehicle, Largy explained.

“The driver of the (Honda) Civic parked the car and left the scene,” she said.

He is described as Caucasian, skinny, 20-30 years of age and approximately 5’ 8” with brown hair, according to police. He was wearing a black shirt and has tattoos on his arms.

Langley Criminal Collision Investigative Team is now investigating and are working to identify the driver of the Honda.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Anyone with information that might identify the driver of the Honda is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

