Langley RCMP seized cash, cellphones, a knife, and cocaine from a secret compartment in a vehicle they stopped recently. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized cash, cellphones, a knife, and cocaine from a secret compartment in a vehicle they stopped recently. (Langley RCMP)

Drugs, knife found in secret compartment after Langley RCMP traffic stop

Investigation is ongoing, police said

A vehicle stop by a special Langley RCMP unit turned up about $10,000 worth of cocaine, along with cash, cellphones, and a knife.

The Special Response Team stopped the vehicle in Langley City, and further examination led them to a hidden compartment.

Inside they found 111 grams of suspected cocaine in small packets, worth about $10,000, according to the RCMP.

Also found were $655 in cash, a knife, and two cellphones.

“Langley RCMP is committed to keeping our communities safe through proactive enforcement,” said Sgt. Bal Sidhu, acting commander of the Community Policing Section. “Our Special Response Team is out every day suppressing criminal activity.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid yet in the case.

READ ALSO: Alleged border jumper seeks bail after pleading guilty to gun charge

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP officer back in court of threats, breach of trust charges

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
Health Canada seizes hazardous sexual enhancement products from multiple B.C. stores
Next story
Updated: Two injured in crash that damaged 192nd Street overpass above Hwy. 1

Just Posted

Jonathan Sedman prepared fireworks for discharge. (Special to The Star)
Tribute lights up the skies over Aldergrove Fair

Langley RCMP seized cash, cellphones, a knife, and cocaine from a secret compartment in a vehicle they stopped recently. (Langley RCMP)
Drugs, knife found in secret compartment after Langley RCMP traffic stop

A dump truck crashed into a lane divider at the 264th Street interchange on Highway One in May of 2021. It was just one of several hundred collisions at the interchange over the last few years. (Camille Timmermans/Special to Black Press Media)
264th Interchange is worst intersection in Lower Mainland for crashes

Langley resident Bounxong Sirimangkone bought a Lotto Max ticket to celebrate Canada Day, and was in disbelief after learning almost a year later that he won the Lotto Max Extra prize of $500,000 from the July 2, 2021 draw. (BCLC)
He waited almost a year to check his lottery ticket. It was a winner.