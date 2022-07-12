Drugs, knife found in secret compartment after Langley RCMP traffic stop

Langley RCMP seized cash, cellphones, a knife, and cocaine from a secret compartment in a vehicle they stopped recently. (Langley RCMP)

A vehicle stop by a special Langley RCMP unit turned up about $10,000 worth of cocaine, along with cash, cellphones, and a knife.

The Special Response Team stopped the vehicle in Langley City, and further examination led them to a hidden compartment.

Inside they found 111 grams of suspected cocaine in small packets, worth about $10,000, according to the RCMP.

Also found were $655 in cash, a knife, and two cellphones.

“Langley RCMP is committed to keeping our communities safe through proactive enforcement,” said Sgt. Bal Sidhu, acting commander of the Community Policing Section. “Our Special Response Team is out every day suppressing criminal activity.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid yet in the case.

Langley RCMPstreet drugs