A multi-vehicle crash tied up northbound traffic on 200 Street just across the Hwy. 1 overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Dump truck and small car collide on 200 Street interchange

Truck spills its load on the northbound lanes of the overpass, traffic snarled

Northbound traffic is backed up along 200 Street between Highway 1 and 72 Avenue after a dump truck and a compact car crashed, causing the dump truck to spill its load of wood chips on the 200 Street overpass during Tuesday morning’s commute.

The dump truck was sideways across three lanes of traffic on the 200 Street overpass.

Traffic was backed up all the way to the Langley Events Centre at one point.

According to a witness at the scene, the accident involved three large trucks and one small car.

The crash was cleared around 9 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

More to come.

 

A multi-vehicle crash involving several large trucks and one small car tied up northbound traffic on 200 Street in Langley near the Hwy. 1 overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Workers clean up debris left by a multi-vehicle crash on 200 Street just north of the Hwy. 1 overpass. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

