Duo charged after allegedly crashing Langley Mountie’s cruiser

They each face multiple criminal charges for the Monday incident

An RCMP cruiser ended up in a ditch near the Mufford Overpass midday Monday, May 3, 2021 after a couple tried to evade arrest by stealing it. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The two suspects accused of attempting to steal a Langley Mountie’s car and then crashing it into a ditch now face a raft of criminal charges.

Adrian Joseph Charpentier, 23, and Danielle Marlise Shawcross, 36, are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court later this month.

The incident took place on Monday, May 3, when an officer driving on Glover Road spotted a man he knew was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The officer pulled over to stop the man and his female companion, but there was a struggle during the attempted arrest.

Then the woman got into the driver’s seat of the police car, and was joined by the man when he broke free of the officer.

The car ended up in a ditch at the Glover Road and Mufford Overpass rail crossing. The two then ran for it on foot.

However, both the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services unit and the Emergency Response Team happened to be in the area. They helped Langley RCMP track and arrest two suspects.

Charpentier and Shawcross are now both charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to stop for police.

Charpentier is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Shawcross is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, assaulting an officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The two are appearing in court separately. Charpentier is appearing before a judge on May 10 and Shawcross on May 18.

Court records show this is not the first time Shawcross has been charged with assaulting a police officer, and Charpentier is also facing break and enter charges.

