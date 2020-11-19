Outgoing Langley School board of education Chair Megan Dykeman spoke at her last meeting before being sworn in as a provincial MLA. Trustee Rod Ross has been elected the new chair. (YouTube screengrab)

Dykeman’s farewell means Langley school board byelection

Trustee Rod Ross is the new board chair

The Langley Board of Education has a new chair and will soon hold a byelection for a new member.

Outgoing chair Megan Dykeman recently won election as the NDP MLA for the Langley East riding, and will be sworn in Nov. 24.

Dykeman introduced her fellow board members and senior staff at the start of the meeting, noting she was doing that as “for the next few minutes, proud chair.”

“This is quite emotional for me,”

“It’s been nothing short of a privilege the last 11 years to serve this board.”

She said she would miss the board and each of its members, and that the district was fortunate to have strong relationships with its many partner groups.

“As your new MLA, please do not hesitate to reach out to me,” Dykeman said.

Ross said he was looking forward to seeing Dykeman take up her role in Victoria.

She officially resigned as of the end of the day on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after her final school board meeting.

Trustees Rod Ross and Marnie Wilson were nominated to be the new chair.

Because the meeting was being conducted via video conferencing, the usual ballot slips were replaced with text messages to the district’s secretary-treasurer, Brian Iseli, who announced that Ross was the winner.

Trustee David Tod was acclaimed as vice-chair.

Iseli filled in the board on the next steps, including officially announcing Dykeman’s letter of resignation.

“This resignation will trigger a by-election process,” Iseli said.

The district will have to inform Langley Township, which will run the municipal election process.

No date has been set yet for the byelection.

Most Read