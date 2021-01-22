Early morning blaze guts Chilliwack restaurant

The fire erupted north of the overpass closing one lane of Yale Road

Fire on Yale Road north of the overpass Friday morning. (Progress file)

Early reports of a pre-dawn fire in Chilliwack suggest that a Yale Road restaurant near downtown has been gutted by flames.

Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP were on-scene since the early hours of Friday (Jan. 22) to quell the blaze and secure the scene.

Part of Yale Road was closed north of the overpass so motorists might want to avoid the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Smoke alarms worked for this incident

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

firerestaurant