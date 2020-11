Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.

UPDATE: Crash site is now clear, but expect moderate congestion from Mt. Lehman Road.

An early-morning crash on Highway 1 in Langley is slowing morning commuters along the busy transit route.

The westbound crash occurred near 264th Street just after 6 a.m., emergency crews are on scene and the left lane is blocked.

Heavy congestion has vehicles in gridlock all the way to Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Expect delays.

Traffic