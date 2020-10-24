Mary Polak, Langley Liberal candidate. (Photography by John Lehmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Early results coming in for Langley riding

Early results have begun to come in for the Langley riding, and with just five of 91 ballot boxes counted, NDP candidate Andrew Mercier had a lead over Liberal incumbent Mary Polak.

As of 8:38 p.m., Mercier had 346 votes, Polak had 268, Shelly Jan of the B.C. Conservatives had 95, and Bill Masse of the B.C. Greens had 92.

This story will be updated with more information and comments from candidates throughout the evening.

The candidates in Langley are:

Shelly Jan, Conservative, a teacher who has also worked with seniors and young offenders

Bill Masse, Green, a retired DFO economist

Andrew Mercier, NDP, a lawyer and executive director of the BC Building Trades Council

Mary Polak, Liberal, the incumbent who has represented Langley since 2005 and served as minister of environment, transportation, and health

Langley has long been a small-c conservative stronghold, sending Reform or Conservative MPs to Ottawa, while Liberals have held the provincial ridings that have covered the area since 1991.

But in 2020, ahead in provincial polling, the NDP has made a serious attempt to win the riding away from the Liberals.

NDP leader John Horgan made two stops in the Langley riding during the campaign, once to announce the NDP’s commitment to expanding SkyTrain all the way to Langley City from Surrey.

Adrian Dix visited the nearby Langley East riding to talk about health care in the last week of the campaign.

The Liberals also announced a major local infrastructure commitment, with Polak promising Highway One would be widened all the way east to Whatcom Road in Abbotsford.

The representatives of the two leading parties have faced off in the past as well, with Mercier running against longtime incumbent Polak in the 2013 election.

That election saw the NDP come out with a strong early lead in polls over the Liberals, then led by Christy Clark, only to see the Liberals surge in the last few days of the campaign and win another majority government.

Green candidate Bill Masse was pleased with the performance of his party’s newly-minted leader Sonia Fursteanau.

“I think Sonia has been stellar, she has beat all expectations,” Masse said before polls closed.

He pointed to two weeks of record fundraising for the party following Furstenau’s strong performance in the televised leaders debate.

However, Masse acknowledged it was difficult for the party to get its message out in a rushed, sudden campaign that came during a pandemic.

“I was actually away on a camping trip when the election was called,” he said.

He also had to have a tooth pulled and had a case of blood poisoning during the five-week campaign.

Before the polls closed, he was hoping for a good result for the Greens, and particularly for Furstenau to keep her seat.

Conservative Shelly Jan is relatively new to British Columbia, and her first provincial election here sees her participating as a candidate.

“B.C. politics is very different from politics in the rest of the country,” she said.

The two-party dynamic between the NDP and the Liberals makes it unusual, Jan said.

She believes this election will crack the two-party dynamic.

“We have the momentum,” Jan said.

Langley voters may not know who has won the riding for weeks.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., after those mail-in ballots are counted. In the Langley riding, 8,944 of mail-in ballots were requested from Elections BC by Oct. 22. There are 44,715 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23, representing 69 per cent of those that had been requested.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford South by the numbers

Just Posted

Abbotsford West results as they come in.
Abbotsford West by the numbers

Polls have closed votes are being tabulated to determine Aldergrove’s new MLA and BC’s new leader

Andrew Mercier is running for the NDP in the Langley East riding. (Andrew Mercier/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Early results coming in for Langley riding

Early results have begun to come in for the Langley riding, and… Continue reading

Abbotsford South riding results as they come in. (Aldergrove Star)
Abbotsford South by the numbers

Polls have closed votes are being tabulated to determine Aldergrove’s new MLA and BC’s new leader

Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File)
Abbotsford South and West ridings see more than 16,000 votes cast ahead of election

More than a third of all votes have likely been cast already

Students at Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020. (Katie Glover/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Students cast a ballot for Langley candidates

Brookswood Secondary participated in Student Vote 2020

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Most Read