A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Washington on Tuesday afternoon. (United States Geological Survey’s website)

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the west coast of B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey’s website, the earthquake was 435.2 kilometres away from Victoria, off the coast of Washington at approximately 4:25 p.m.

READ ALSO: Be Prepared: After the “Big One,” will your family be ready?

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 10 kilometres in the Cascadia Basin, along the Juan de Fuca Ridge.

Zero people have reported feeling the quake.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response
Next story
Most Langley students back in class

Just Posted

UPDATE: Teen missing since early Monday in Langley has been found

Police released information about a 14-year-old girl who has been found safe

Canada West Golf Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

UBC, UBC-O, UFV and UVic athletes will not hit the links this year, Kelowna was set to host

Most Langley students back in class

District update released after the first full week of instruction

Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

Commuter said more work needs to be focused on 264th Street exit in Aldergrove

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

“Unprecedented” coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Dozens of Canadian venues to light up red in support of entertainment workers

Local facilities among dozens across Canada to participate in Light Up Live

Most Read