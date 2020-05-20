Langley Lodge. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Eight dead in Langley Lodge ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 50 people, including staff, have been confirmed infected

The second coronavirus outbreak at Langley Lodge has continued to spread and to claim lives, including one resident who died this week, according to provincial health officials.

There are now 43 residents and seven staff members who have been confirmed to be infected.

Out of the 50 people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, eight residents have died, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed in her Tuesday, May 19 update.

“I know that Fraser Health has been working really hard to make sure the provisions are put in place,” Henry said.

“It [this outbreak] has proven to be a very challenging one and sadly that is reflected in the number of seniors in that facility who have died.”

PREVIOUSLY: Three dead in ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

One of the three B.C. deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday was from the previous 24 hours at Langley Lodge, Henry said.

Fraser Health officials had earlier said the infections had affected a ward of dementia patients, which had presented additional challenges.

The health authority sent extra staff into the centre last week to help in the struggle to contain the outbreak.

The current outbreak began on April 28. Prior to this, the Lodge had had one prior outbreak, but only one staff member was affected, and recovered at home without passing along the virus to anyone in the residence.

