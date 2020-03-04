Elderly victim of White Rock assault dies in hospital

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the murder of a White Rock senior.

Emergency crews shut down the Five Corners district following a “man down” report received just before 2:45 p.m., Feb. 19.

The victim was located in the lobby of a condominium building in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, with visible wounds to his upper body.

A couple days after the incident, police told Peace Arch News the elderly man was in stable condition.

Wednesday, White Rock RCMP confirmed the victim has died, and that IHIT has taken over the investigation.

Following the assault, police told PAN a 71-year-old suspect was located at a White Rock home and was taken into custody, and that the two people involved in the altercation were known to each other.

No weapon was used in the incident, police told PAN last month.

Contacted Wednesday, IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang confirmed the organization is conducting an active investigation and hopes to have update soon.

